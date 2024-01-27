Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.690-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.8 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.510-2.650 EPS.
Concentrix Price Performance
Concentrix stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.87. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61.
Concentrix Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 20.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Concentrix by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
