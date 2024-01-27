Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.690-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.8 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.510-2.650 EPS.

Concentrix stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.87. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNXC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Concentrix by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

