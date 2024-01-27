CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 138.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CONMED were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CONMED by 712.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 30.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of CNMD opened at $92.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

