ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
