ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

