Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

ED traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.02. 2,218,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.