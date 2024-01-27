Contrasting D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) and D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACV Auctions and D’Ieteren Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $460.83 million 4.71 -$102.19 million ($0.48) -28.02 D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A 1.83 104.00

D’Ieteren Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D’Ieteren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

78.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of D’Ieteren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ACV Auctions and D’Ieteren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -16.61% -14.82% -7.44% D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ACV Auctions and D’Ieteren Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 3 9 0 2.75 D’Ieteren Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus target price of $20.21, suggesting a potential upside of 50.29%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than D’Ieteren Group.

Summary

D’Ieteren Group beats ACV Auctions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About D’Ieteren Group

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Microlino, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services. The company also provides vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services under the Carglass, Safelite, Lebeau Vitres d'auto, Speedy Glass, O'Brien, Smith&Smith, and Autoglass brand names; and manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. In addition, it offers notebooks, planners, writing tools, bags, and reading accessories, as well as smart writing system and mobile apps. Further, the company distributes aftermarket parts for material handling, construction, and agricultural & industrial equipment. Additionally, it manages real estate assets, including offices, workshops, concessions, logistics centers, residential units, car parks, and landbanks; reconverts and redevelops sites; and offers real estate advice. D'Ieteren Group SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

