Contrasting Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) & Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS)

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Technology and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A -76.10% -58.91% Nephros -13.58% -18.72% -15.17%

Volatility and Risk

Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sharps Technology and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharps Technology and Nephros’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$4.64 million N/A N/A Nephros $9.98 million 3.76 -$7.38 million N/A N/A

Sharps Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nephros.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nephros beats Sharps Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also develops and sells medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. In addition, it manufactures and sells water filters that improve the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment under the Nephros and Nanoguard brands for the food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

