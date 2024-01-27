Contrasting Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) & Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wah Fu Education Group and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vasta Platform 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group $10.69 million 0.86 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Vasta Platform $244.87 million 1.44 -$10.57 million ($0.18) -23.67

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and Vasta Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wah Fu Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform.

Risk & Volatility

Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform -5.27% 0.66% 0.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Wah Fu Education Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; vocational education 1+X and higher vocational enrollment expansion teaching and educational administration platform; Huafu e-school system and paperless examination platform; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. In addition, the company produces online training course materials. Wah Fu Education Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. Vasta Platform Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

