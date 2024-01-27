Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $152.19 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

