Cormark Comments on Americas Silver Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on USAS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Canada lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 22.5% in the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,863,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,827,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Americas Silver by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,028,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,201 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 975,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

