COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.85

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.40. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 8,030 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

