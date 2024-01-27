Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,653 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coupang were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 22.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coupang by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 205.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,715,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after buying an additional 1,936,311 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Coupang by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,374,000 after purchasing an additional 849,458 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

Coupang Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CPNG opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Coupang’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock valued at $461,800,170. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

