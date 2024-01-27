Crane (CR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crane Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 700.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Articles

