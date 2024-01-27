Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Credicorp worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Credicorp by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 288.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE BAP traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $150.68. 110,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,674. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.65. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

