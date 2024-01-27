Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.51

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.51 and traded as low as C$4.36. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 126,657 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$679.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 44.36%. The company had revenue of C$70.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.7652174 EPS for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total transaction of C$481,942.14. In other news, Director Ryan Shay sold 19,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$94,908.76. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total value of C$481,942.14. Insiders have sold a total of 394,155 shares of company stock worth $1,917,040 in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

