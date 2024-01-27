Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRNX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 768,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,747. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRNX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.