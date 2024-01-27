Critical Analysis: MarketWise (MKTW) versus The Competition

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) is one of 432 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MarketWise to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

MarketWise pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. MarketWise pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 43.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MarketWise is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MarketWise and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67 MarketWise Competitors 2056 13929 28312 701 2.61

Volatility & Risk

MarketWise currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.48%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 3.77%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than its competitors.

MarketWise has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise’s competitors have a beta of 0.29, indicating that their average stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of MarketWise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 1.28% -2.23% 1.34% MarketWise Competitors -70.54% -127.73% -8.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MarketWise and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $512.40 million $17.99 million 11.55 MarketWise Competitors $1.99 billion $233.40 million -22.98

MarketWise’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise. MarketWise is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MarketWise beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It also provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

