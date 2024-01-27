Critical Comparison: ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) & Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) and ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Analog Devices and ARM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 6 17 0 2.74 ARM 1 9 14 0 2.54

Analog Devices presently has a consensus target price of $206.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Analog Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than ARM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.6% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Analog Devices and ARM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 26.94% 14.18% 10.32% ARM N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Analog Devices and ARM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $12.31 billion 7.81 $3.31 billion $6.54 29.65 ARM $2.84 billion 25.71 N/A N/A N/A

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than ARM.

Summary

Analog Devices beats ARM on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and micro-electro-mechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company provides digital signal processing and system products for numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, defense and healthcare, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as online. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.