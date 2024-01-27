Critical Comparison: TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) & VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and VectivBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $16.93 million 14.18 -$66.22 million ($2.46) -2.04 VectivBio $27.34 million N/A -$93.74 million N/A N/A

TScan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VectivBio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

67.7% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of VectivBio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectivBio has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TScan Therapeutics and VectivBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 VectivBio 0 2 1 0 2.33

TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.04%. VectivBio has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.37%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than VectivBio.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -521.60% -65.79% -36.02% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats VectivBio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors. The company also developing TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-205 for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it engages in the developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer; and a collaboration agreement with Amgen to identify novel targets in Crohn's disease. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). VectivBio Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. As of June 29, 2023, VectivBio Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

