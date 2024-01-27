Critical Contrast: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) and Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Corporate Travel Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and Corporate Travel Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb 56.87% 42.50% 13.52% Corporate Travel Management N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $8.40 billion 11.55 $1.89 billion $8.27 18.09 Corporate Travel Management N/A N/A N/A $0.19 71.57

This table compares Airbnb and Corporate Travel Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Travel Management. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Travel Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Airbnb and Corporate Travel Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 4 16 13 0 2.27 Corporate Travel Management 0 1 1 0 2.50

Airbnb currently has a consensus price target of $139.97, suggesting a potential downside of 6.45%. Given Airbnb’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Corporate Travel Management.

Summary

Airbnb beats Corporate Travel Management on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services. Corporate Travel Management Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

