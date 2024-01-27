Critical Contrast: Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) & British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) and British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Turning Point Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. British American Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Turning Point Brands pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. British American Tobacco pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turning Point Brands and British American Tobacco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Brands $415.01 million 1.08 $11.64 million $0.59 42.97 British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A $1.92 15.27

Analyst Recommendations

Turning Point Brands has higher revenue and earnings than British American Tobacco. British American Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turning Point Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Turning Point Brands and British American Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 British American Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.45%. Given Turning Point Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Turning Point Brands is more favorable than British American Tobacco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Turning Point Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Turning Point Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Turning Point Brands and British American Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Brands 2.92% 40.47% 9.06% British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Turning Point Brands beats British American Tobacco on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand. The Stoker's Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff tobacco and loose-leaf chewing tobacco products under the Stoker's, Beech-Nut, Durango, Trophy, and Wind River brands. Its NewGen Products segment market and distribute vapor products and other products without tobacco and/or nicotine to individual consumers through VaporFi and direct B2C online platform, as well as non-traditional retail through VaporBeast. In addition, it markets and distributes cannabis accessories and tobacco products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors and retail merchants in the independent and chain convenience stores, tobacco outlets, food stores, mass merchandising, drug store, and non-traditional retail channels. Turning Point Brands, Inc. was formerly known as North Atlantic Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to Turning Point Brands, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

