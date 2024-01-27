Critical Review: Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) vs. Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A Alithya Group -8.11% 0.02% 0.01%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A Alithya Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 136.01%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Alithya Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alithya Group $395.41 million 0.32 -$22.77 million ($0.33) -4.33

Global Mofy Metaverse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alithya Group.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs. The company also provides advertisement production and promotion services to customers with integrated digital marketing services, including content planning, technical, content production assistance, and omni-channel online placement services. In addition, it grants use right of digital assets to customers on specific needs across various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

