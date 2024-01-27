Critical Review: Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) versus AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veeva Systems and AvePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $2.16 billion 15.60 $487.71 million $3.48 59.98 AvePoint $260.81 million 5.37 -$38.69 million ($0.21) -36.29

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 24.68% 10.91% 8.71% AvePoint -14.85% -17.73% -9.53%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Veeva Systems and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Veeva Systems and AvePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 1 6 15 0 2.64 AvePoint 0 2 1 0 2.33

Veeva Systems presently has a consensus target price of $217.18, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. AvePoint has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.17%. Given AvePoint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of AvePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats AvePoint on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

