Critical Survey: Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of American Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Software and Ceridian HCM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ceridian HCM 0 6 9 0 2.60

Volatility and Risk

American Software currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.11%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus target price of $79.47, suggesting a potential upside of 16.52%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Software is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

American Software has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Software and Ceridian HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $123.66 million 3.23 $10.42 million $0.33 35.39 Ceridian HCM $1.25 billion 8.55 -$73.40 million $0.03 2,274.26

American Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM. American Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Software and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 9.78% 7.94% 5.74% Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51%

Summary

American Software beats Ceridian HCM on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services firm. Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, client order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing software and services. In addition, it offers ongoing support and maintenance services; cloud hosting and managed services; and implementation and training services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, consumer durable goods, wholesale distribution, specialty chemicals, and other process manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

