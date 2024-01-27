CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) PT Raised to $20.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

CFB stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $93,067.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,484.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 220.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,154.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.