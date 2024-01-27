CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $266.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,990,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

