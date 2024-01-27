Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.90 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 72.60 ($0.92). Approximately 650,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 615,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.10 ($0.90).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £320.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.62.
Custodian Property Income REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Custodian Property Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.
About Custodian Property Income REIT
Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.
