Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $56,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

