CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.64.

CBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBAY

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $207,331.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,439 shares of company stock worth $3,470,441. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

CBAY opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.