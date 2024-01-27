Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 6,676 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $48,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 71,568 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

XOM stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.00. 20,817,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,488,932. The company has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

