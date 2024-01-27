Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 1,461.9% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DKILY opened at $16.29 on Friday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

