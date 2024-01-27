Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GDX opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

