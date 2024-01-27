Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 5,069 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 138.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $131,502. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). Viasat had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viasat

About Viasat

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.