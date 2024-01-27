Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 57.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 66.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLBE. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

GLBE opened at $38.75 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

