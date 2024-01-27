Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,100 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Natera by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Natera Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $65.44 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $145,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,558.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $54,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,284.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $145,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,558.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,556 shares of company stock valued at $39,579,884. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.
View Our Latest Analysis on NTRA
Natera Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.