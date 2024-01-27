Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after buying an additional 574,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,436,000. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at about $18,832,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at about $16,299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,265,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,602,000 after acquiring an additional 332,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $2,220,949. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $81.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

