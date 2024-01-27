Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1,240.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 455.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Safehold by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Safehold Trading Down 0.1 %

SAFE opened at $20.52 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -9.29%.

Safehold Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading

