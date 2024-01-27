Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,441 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 95.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 35.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 142.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Paramount Group by 335.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE opened at $5.04 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

