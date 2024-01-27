Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,485 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Wingstop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WING opened at $273.19 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $285.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

