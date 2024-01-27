Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $89.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.00. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.