Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.68 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

