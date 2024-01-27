Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 130.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SJW Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SJW Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth $1,269,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $81.86.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

