Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 139.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 52,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.6% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 563,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after buying an additional 144,768 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 167.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

