Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3,263.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 922,313 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Logitech International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after buying an additional 608,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after buying an additional 375,685 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

