Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.0% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 125,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 53,654 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 518,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,494,000 after acquiring an additional 178,310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $130.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

