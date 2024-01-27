Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 419,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 89,213 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.64 and a beta of 1.00. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $128,151.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 368,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,343.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,848 shares of company stock worth $3,256,725. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

