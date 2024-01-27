Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $192,000 Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

