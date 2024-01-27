Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,271,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,611,000 after acquiring an additional 142,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $98.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

