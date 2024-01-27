Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,890 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2,591.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 135,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,089,000 after buying an additional 116,274 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $232,050,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $179.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.65. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $461.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LANC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

View Our Latest Report on Lancaster Colony

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.