Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

