Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $314,000 in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 53,625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337,082 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $165,929.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 417,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Confluent

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.